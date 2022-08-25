Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Up 3.4 %

MCHX stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 million, a P/E ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Marchex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 821,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.