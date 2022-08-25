Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.25.
MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MTCH opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.32.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
