Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.32.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

