Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.88

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.88 and traded as low as $78.36. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $78.85, with a volume of 2,888,713 shares changing hands.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88.

Institutional Trading of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLB. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,924,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,786,000 after purchasing an additional 201,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,241,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,956,000 after purchasing an additional 525,027 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $160,874,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,624,000 after purchasing an additional 407,893 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,542.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 787,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 739,543 shares during the period.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

