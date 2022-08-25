MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,774 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,774 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.56. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.