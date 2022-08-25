MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,774 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000. Microsoft makes up about 0.6% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.56. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

