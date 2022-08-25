MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $64.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 73.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of MediWound by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.