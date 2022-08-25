MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.77

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $1.98. MediWound shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 60,995 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MediWound Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

