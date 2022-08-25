MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.77

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $1.98. MediWound shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 60,995 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
