Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HE. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.