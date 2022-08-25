Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in uniQure by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

uniQure Stock Performance

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $141,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $141,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,263 shares of company stock worth $947,359 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.01.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

