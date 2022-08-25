Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $500.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.58. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

