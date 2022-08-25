Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.75. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

