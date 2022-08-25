Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,558 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

Insider Activity

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEB opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.70%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.