Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 967 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $18.41 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

