Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 6,951.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 296,499 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 268,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

