Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $165.65 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.53.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

