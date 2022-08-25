Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 357 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 605,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,381. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

