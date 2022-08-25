Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,676,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,516 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,696,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,867,000 after purchasing an additional 624,595 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,613,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,746,000 after purchasing an additional 406,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,117,000 after purchasing an additional 148,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

