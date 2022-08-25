Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,519 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Signify Health by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 329,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $319,000.

NYSE SGFY opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.44. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

