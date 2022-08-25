Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 312 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GATX by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in GATX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $100.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.