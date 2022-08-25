Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 678 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKU. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $31,987,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 147.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 293,955 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 743,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,450,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $9,113,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKU opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

