Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OII. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 167,580 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $973.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.