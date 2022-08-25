Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Boston Beer by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $355.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $597.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $318.00 to $258.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.29.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,526 shares of company stock worth $533,607 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.