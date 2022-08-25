Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $26,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 58.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ITT by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ITT by 38.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $77.67 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Cowen reduced their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.