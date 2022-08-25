Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,454,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,706,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $90,072,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 56,425 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 481,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,655,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

NYSE CFR opened at $134.30 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

