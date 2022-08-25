Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

