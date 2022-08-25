Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

