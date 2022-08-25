Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after acquiring an additional 168,802 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $14,466,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 59.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $11,202,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $218.56 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $222.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.89.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.