Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,196.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

