Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

