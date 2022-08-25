Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,068. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
