Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $34,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

