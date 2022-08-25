Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $36,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 472 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 44.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Crocs Stock Up 3.7 %

Crocs stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.