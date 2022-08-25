Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Dassault Systèmes SE has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $64.00.
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
