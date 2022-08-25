Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

