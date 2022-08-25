Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

