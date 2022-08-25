Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,704,000 after purchasing an additional 244,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService Stock Down 0.9 %

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Shares of EXLS opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $179.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

