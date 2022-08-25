Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Camden National by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Camden National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 209,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden National by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Camden National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Camden National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 61,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.80. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Camden National Company Profile



Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

