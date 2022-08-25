Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roche by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHHBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Roche Price Performance

Roche Company Profile

Roche stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

