Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,079,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

LSCC stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,814. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

