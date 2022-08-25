Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $76.82.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

National HealthCare Profile

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.