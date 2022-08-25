Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

About Hanesbrands



Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

