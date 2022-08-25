Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTC. StockNews.com raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

