Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PG&E by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 20.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in PG&E by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.00, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. PG&E’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.