Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,997,000 after buying an additional 1,033,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,038,000 after buying an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $13,136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,093,000 after buying an additional 603,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 631.61%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.91.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

