Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,061 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,973 shares of company stock worth $13,729,089. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

