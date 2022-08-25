Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 741 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

