Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 252 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 25,200.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $131.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.40 and its 200 day moving average is $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

