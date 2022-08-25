Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 989,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after buying an additional 914,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,105,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 654,316 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $13,405,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $12,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -103.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

