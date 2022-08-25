Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $834,028.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $834,028.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,682 shares of company stock worth $902,630 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

