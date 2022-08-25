Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

